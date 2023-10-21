Raj Kundra Announces his Separation from Shilpa Shetty?

Raj Kundra announced on social media that they are going through a “separation.”

He didn’t provide any further details, simply stating that they “kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period.”

Raj also posted a screenshot of the same message on his Instagram Stories.

He didn’t explain much, just said it “We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period.” Many people on the internet were left with questions, wondering if he and his wife have truly chosen to part ways.

A few people thought it could be a marketing gimmick.

Someone thought it might be a “publicity stunt,” and another person questioned “Is it a movie gimmick?”

In another post, Raj clarified that he was actually saying goodbye to the face masks he had been using regularly in recent months.

“Farewell Masks …it’s time to separate now! Thank you for keeping me protected over the last two years. Onto the next phase of my journey,” he wrote.

Farewell Masks …it’s time to separate now! Thank you for keeping me protected over the last two years. Onto the next phase of my journey #UT69 🙏🎭🥹 🧿😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/svhiGS8aHt — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) October 20, 2023

