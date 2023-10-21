Richa Chadha’s Mom’s Mix-Up: Ali Zafar or Ali Fazal?

Richa Chadha’s mom confused her relationship with Ali Zafar, not Ali Fazal.

Meeting Ali Fazal, her mother supported the relationship.

Chadha and Fazal have been together for ten years.

Actor Richa Chadha of Bollywood told how her mother was worried that she might wed Pakistani singer Ali Zafar rather than Indian actor Ali Fazal.

Richa Chadha revealed in a recent podcast interview that when she first told her mother she was dating her co-star Ali Fazal, she became quite concerned. The “Ram Leela” actress added, “When I first told my mom that ‘I am starting to date this guy’, she called me very alarmed.”

Chadha continued, “She said ‘I don’t know if you know that he is married and he has two kids’. I was like ‘What?!’ She’s like ‘Yeah, he is from Lahore, he is married and he has two kids’. I said ‘No, it’s not that guy’.” “Ali plays this character called Zafar in ‘Fukrey’. His real name is Ali Fazal. There’s another actor called Ali Zafar so a lot of people just confuse the names,” she explained.

After meeting Fazal in person, Chadha insisted that her mother reacted favorably to him and was supportive of their relationship.

It is important to note that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, the “Fukrey” couple, have been together for ten years after first meeting on the set of their movie. After formally establishing their union for two years, they celebrated their marriage in October of last year.

