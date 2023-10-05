Ranbir Kapoor Faces Legal Inquiry Over Controversial Gaming App

The Enforcement Directorate will interview Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor has appeared in several endorsements praising an illegal app.

Other actors and celebrities are also under investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate will interview Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor today as part of an ongoing inquiry into gaming software. Authorities assert that the actor got a large quantity of money—suspected to be the profits of illegal activities—in exchange for his endorsements. The actor has appeared in several endorsements praising the app.

The Mahadev Online Book App, the in question app, is now the centre of attention. According to the Enforcement Directorate, the group functions as an umbrella organization that recruits new users, creates user IDs, and facilitates money laundering through a vast network of benami (anonymous) bank accounts.

The government has expressly outlawed games that entail betting and gambling in light of recent legislative reforms affecting internet gaming.

About a dozen other actors and celebrities are also under investigation; all of them are anticipated to get summonses from the agency soon.

In connection with this online betting case, the Enforcement Directorate, which is renowned for its investigations into financial crime, only last month confiscated assets totalling 417 crores.

According to the findings of the agency, the founders of the Mahadev App, who are natives of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, were reportedly running four to five identical applications and making a combined daily profit of almost 200 crore.

Surprisingly, the gaming software is managed from a central office in the UAE, and call centres have also been set up in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Additionally, the inquiry has shown that significant financial outlays are made in India for the advertising of betting websites in an effort to draw new customers and franchise applicants.

