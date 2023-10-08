Saheefa Jabbar Shows Off Stunning Outfit and Curves in BTS Clips

Reema Khan Honors with Youngest Lifetime Achievement Award at LSA
Pakistani actress Saheefa Jabbar just gave her fans a sneak peek into her get ready with me video for LSA.
The 22nd Lux Style Awards was a star-studded affair, with celebrities dressed to impress. Among them, Jabbar had the important role of hosting the glamorous event and had to stand out.
The actress from “Teri Meri Kahani” wore a striking yellow maxi dress created by Mariyam D Rizwan. The spaghetti strap dress, with its bandage style, allowed the 31-year-old model to showcase her fashion sense and expertise.
Jabbar made sure that her designer dress was the main focus of her look. She complemented it with delicate diamond earrings and wore her hair in a straightforward, slicked-back style.
In behind-the-scenes clips posted on her Instagram, Jabbar proudly showcased her beautiful outfit and figure.
The actress known for her role in “Beti” joined her fellow “squad” members on stage, including Mariyam Nafees, Ali Safina, Romaisa Khan, and Khaqan Shahnawaz.
