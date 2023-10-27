Advertisement
Shamoon Abbasi's 'Dhai Chaal' Official Trailer Released!

Shamoon Abbasi’s ‘Dhai Chaal’ Official Trailer Released!

  • “DhaiChaal” is an upcoming action-packed movie directed by Shamoon Abbasi.
  • The film is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 8, 2023.
  • It has already garnered significant excitement and attention on social media in anticipation of its release.
Shamoon Abbasi, a renowned actor and director from Pakistan, has officially revealed the release date for his eagerly awaited action-packed movie, “DhaiChaal,” which is set to premiere in theaters on December 8, 2023.

The much-anticipated official trailer of “Dhai Chaal” is finally here, and it’s sending waves of excitement through film enthusiasts and fans alike.

Starring the incredible trio of Ayesha Omar, Humayoun Ashraf, and Shamoon Abbasi in lead roles, “Dhai Chaal” is a promising addition to Pakistan’s cinema.

Directed by the talented Taimoor Sherazi, with a gripping script penned by Farheen Chaudhry, this film promises to be a roller-coaster ride of suspense, action, and drama.

The project is produced by none other than the esteemed Dr. Irfan Ashraf, who is known for his dedication to high-quality cinema.

The film has already generated significant excitement on social media in the lead-up to its release, and now, the first teaser for the movie has been officially unveiled.

The movie revolves around the contentious character of Kulbhushan Yadav, an Indian naval officer apprehended in Pakistan on charges of engaging in terrorism and espionage on behalf of India’s intelligence agency.

The revelation of the film has ignited both intrigue and discussion regarding its potential depiction of actual incidents stemming from this delicate matter.

People are eagerly anticipating the way in which “DhaiChaal” will unfold on the silver screen, seeking to find a harmonious equilibrium between entertainment and the sensitive subject at hand.

Next Story