Sharmila Faruqui Embarks on Umrah and Ziyarat Journey

Sharmila Faruqui is a prominent figure in Pakistani politics, hails from an influential business and political family. Following in her family’s footsteps, she has become a formidable legislator representing the Pakistan People’s Party.

Sharmila is known for her vocal support of her party and leaders, frequently engaging in discussions about politics and societal matters on national television.

Additionally, she is married to a media mogul and actively participates in the media industry, maintaining a wide circle of friends with whom she enjoys celebrating.

Sharmila Faruqui is currently on a spiritual journey, visiting Umrah and Ziyarat destinations. She has posted lovely pictures from the Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, and she is now in Karbala for Ziyaray.

Here are some snapshots from her spiritual pilgrimage.

