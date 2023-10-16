Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sharmila Faruqui Embarks on Umrah and Ziyarat Journey

Sharmila Faruqui Embarks on Umrah and Ziyarat Journey

Articles
Advertisement
Sharmila Faruqui Embarks on Umrah and Ziyarat Journey

Sharmila Faruqui Embarks on Umrah and Ziyarat Journey

Advertisement
  • Sharmila Faruqui is a prominent Pakistani politician and media personality who is currently on a spiritual journey.
  • She is visiting Umrah and Ziyarat destinations, including Makkah, Madinah, and Karbala.
  • Sharmila posted lovely pictures from the Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, and she is now in Karbala.
Advertisement

Sharmila Faruqui is a prominent figure in Pakistani politics, hails from an influential business and political family. Following in her family’s footsteps, she has become a formidable legislator representing the Pakistan People’s Party.

Sharmila is known for her vocal support of her party and leaders, frequently engaging in discussions about politics and societal matters on national television.

Additionally, she is married to a media mogul and actively participates in the media industry, maintaining a wide circle of friends with whom she enjoys celebrating.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Dr. Sharmila Saheba Faruqui (PhD) s.i (@sharmilafaruqui)

Advertisement

Sharmila Faruqui is currently on a spiritual journey, visiting Umrah and Ziyarat destinations. She has posted lovely pictures from the Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, and she is now in Karbala for Ziyaray.

Here are some snapshots from her spiritual pilgrimage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Faysal Quraishi Says He Will Never Work in Bollywood
Faysal Quraishi Says He Will Never Work in Bollywood

Faysal Quraishi refuse to work in Bollywood due to lack of respect...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story