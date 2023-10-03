Shehnaaz Gill on being treated equally in sets, ‘Bade logo…’

Shehnaaz Gill addressed the issue of inequality in the entertainment industry and shared that while it does exist, she personally did not experience it while working on her upcoming film, “Thank You For Coming.”

The movie features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, with Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi in important supporting roles. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz mentioned that she was treated equally and no one made her feel inferior to the lead actress.

When asked about being treated equally on the sets of Thank You For Coming, Shehnaaz said, “Yes, iss set me toh seriously mujhe aisi feeling ayi. Mujhe laga jaise…hoga idhar bhi ki… bade logo ko alag dikhaya jata ha aur chote logon ko side pe kiya jata hai. But, idhar aisa kuch nahi tha (I seriously felt that we were treated equally. I thought, here too, people might discriminate among bigger and smaller stars, but, nothing as such happened).”

“Production ka bhi bohot bara role hai. Inhone ek percent bhi aisa feeling nahi di ki ye ladki main lead hai, tum characters ho side ke. Bilkul na. Puri vanity me bhi acha tha… ussi time bulate they jab shot hota tha, yeh bohot important cheez hai.

Har cheez me equally treat kia, mai kya hi bolu ab? (Production plays a big role. They never made me feel that Bhumi was the lead and I was just a side character. The vanity experience was nice, called me when the shot was ready. They treated everyone equally),” she added.

Shehnaaz also said, “Har set me aisa nahi hota. Mujhe yeh cheez achi lag rahi hai ki mai experience kar rahi hu. Jaruri nahi hai ki, log bolte hai na ache log nahi hai bollywood me, aisa nahi hai. Bohot ache log hai. Woh depend karta hai log kaun hai (Although it is not the case with every set, it’s not that everyone is the same in Bollywood. The Industry has good people too; it depends on the person).”