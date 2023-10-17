Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar Celebrates “Shershaah’s” National Award Win

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Candid Vacation Photo Takes the Internet by Storm
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently went on vacation to Italy to...
Sidharth Malhotra received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Army officer Captain Vikram Batra in the biographical war film “Shershaah.”
While he didn’t win the Best Actor award, the film was honored with the Special Jury Award (Feature Film) at the 69th National Film Awards.
Following this victory, both Sidharth and the film’s producer, Karan Johar, expressed their joy on social media.
Today, in New Delhi, the 69th National Film Awards celebrated their winners, with Karan Johar and the director of “Shershaah,” Vishnuvardhan, present at the prestigious event.
Karan Johar posted a video on Instagram, showing him receiving the Special Jury Award from President Draupadi Murmu.
In a lengthy message, he expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the film, calling it a significant day for all.
He specifically thanked Apoorva Mehta, the CEO of Dharma Productions, Sid, Kiara Advani, the director of the film Vishnu Varadhan, and the entire supporting cast, among others.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Following the film’s recognition with the National Award, the actor posted on Instagram, expressing their gratitude: “Honored to receive the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards for #Shershaah! This accolade is a testament to the dedication, perseverance, and love for our country.
Its importance will forever be engraved in my heart. I extend my heartfelt thanks and admiration to my entire team and, most importantly, to all of you for your unwavering support.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Shershaah, helmed by director Vishnuvardhan and penned by Sandeep Srivastava, features Sidharth Malhotra in a dual role as Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal, with Kiara Advani portraying his fiancee, Dimple Cheema.
The movie was co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Originally intended for a theatrical release, the film eventually premiered on an OTT platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following its release, both the film and its leading actors received acclaim.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.