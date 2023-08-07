Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Candid Vacation Photo Takes the Internet by Storm

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently went on vacation to Italy to celebrate Kiara’s 31st birthday.

A candid photo of the couple has emerged online.

Fans have expressed their affection for the couple, calling them “beautiful” and “cuties.”

Renowned Bollywood pair Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who recently got married, have been relishing their marital happiness. Following reports of their Italian getaway to mark Kiara’s 31st birthday, the couple has now come back to Mumbai. However, an unreleased photo from their vacation has emerged online.

Not long ago, Sidharth and Kiara embarked on a trip to commemorate the latter’s birthday in an overseas destination, reportedly Italy. A candid snapshot of the duo, apparently taken by an admirer, has gained widespread attention online. In the image, Sid appears dashing in a patterned beach shirt complemented by stylish dark sunglasses. Kiara dons a blue dress featuring a deep neckline, elegantly matched with gold earrings. The couple is captured joyfully posing for a selfie amidst what appears to be a bustling market street.

The comments section quickly became flooded with fans expressing their affection for the couple, labeling them as “beautiful” and “cuties,” one fan said, “They look so good.”

Previously, a viral video captured their engagement with fans while on vacation, showcasing Sidharth and Kiara managing their substantial luggage and entering a vehicle. Kiara also shared an image on her Instagram stories, donning an attractive orange bikini matched with translucent orange headwear.

To mark her birthday, Kiara pleasantly surprised everyone by posting a video where the duo leaped off a yacht into the ocean against a picturesque backdrop. Kiara sported a stylish monochrome monokini, while Sidharth was dressed in vibrant red swimming shorts. Alongside the video, the Shershaah star penned a message, “Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love.”

Sidharth is preparing for the launch of his action-packed movie “Yodha,” scheduled for a December release, where it is set to compete with Katrina Kaif’s “Merry Christmas” at the cinemas. Additionally, he is on the verge of making his debut on the digital streaming platform with Rohit Shetty’s police drama series titled “Indian Police Force.”

Kiara’s latest venture, “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” garnered significant critical praise, marking her most recent appearance. Her upcoming projects include “Game Changer” alongside Ram Charan, and she is rumored to be entering Aditya Chopra’s spy realm with “War 2,” a film headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

