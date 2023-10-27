Syeda Tuba Anwar Shares Stunning Photos from Her UK Trip

Syeda Tuba Anwar looks stunning in her Dubai trip pictures
She has done several dramas by now and is improving with each...
Syeda Tuba Anwar is a renowned Pakistani television personality and actress who rose to prominence, in part, due to her marriage to the prominent Pakistani television host and politician, the late Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.
Tuba has made a significant mark in the world of Pakistani television with her notable roles in various dramas, such as “Dil Pe Zakhm Khaye Hain,” “Bichoo,” “Baby Baji,” “Bharaas,” and many others.
Lately, she visited the United Kingdom to participate in the IPPA awards event. Following the awards ceremony, Syeda Tuba was seen exploring picturesque UK destinations with her fellow showbiz colleagues, among them Yashma Gill.
Additionally, she went for a drive with Yashma Gill. Tuba also shared photos while shopping in the UK. Prior to this, she had shared reels from her trip to Dubai. In this collection, we have gathered all the pictures for your viewing pleasure.
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.