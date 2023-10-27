Syeda Tuba Anwar Shares Stunning Photos from Her UK Trip

Syeda Tuba Anwar is a renowned Pakistani television personality and actress.

She recently visited the United Kingdom to participate in the IPPA event.

After the awards ceremony, she explored picturesque UK destinations.

Syeda Tuba Anwar is a renowned Pakistani television personality and actress who rose to prominence, in part, due to her marriage to the prominent Pakistani television host and politician, the late Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Tuba has made a significant mark in the world of Pakistani television with her notable roles in various dramas, such as “Dil Pe Zakhm Khaye Hain,” “Bichoo,” “Baby Baji,” “Bharaas,” and many others.