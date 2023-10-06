Tabish Hashmi Shares Shocking Guest Demands

Tabish Hashmi transitioned from a corporate job to comedy success.

He revealed that guests often make unreasonable demands for the show.

Many prominent guests willingly participate without payment.

Tabish Hashmi transitioned from a corporate job to becoming a successful figure in Pakistan’s mainstream television comedy.

Even while working a regular job, he had a passion for performing, doing live standup shows in Karachi during his student days and as a side gig while starting his career.

His big break came with his YouTube show “To Be Honest,” and now he regularly hosts celebrities on the show each week.

During his appearance on Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast, Tabish shared significant insights about the show and the behavior of guests when they appear on it.

He disclosed that a lot of guests make unreasonable requests for the show. He mentioned that some have requested 1 crore rupees just to appear, while others have asked for 20 thousand dollars.

He explained that some people make these demands because they don’t actually want to come on the show, whereas many prominent individuals willingly participate without any payment.

Additionally, he noted that even those who receive money may still have concerns about how the show will be conducted.

