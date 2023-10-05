Thalapathy Vijay Starrer ‘Leo’: What’s In Store For Fans?

Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, will hit theatres this month.

The movie will be released in many languages.

Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, and Arjun Sarja will all be featured in major roles.

Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, will hit theatres this month, and the teaser will debut today, October 5, at noon.

Leo

Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director of the action thriller “Leo.” The movie, which was made by Seven Screen Studio, has Anirudh Ravichander on the soundtrack, Manoj Paramahamsa for the photography, and Philomin Raj for the editing.

People are really happy that this movie will be released in other languages, such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Cast

Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, and Arjun Sarja will all be featured in major roles with Vijay in the starring role. Supporting actors include Gautham Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and a number of others. Anurag Kashyap will reportedly make a brief appearance in the film.

Advertisement

Release date

The Thalapathy Vijay-starring film, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will be released on October 19.

Also Read Thalapathy Vijay Takes Off: Back for Leo Audio Launch Thalapathy Vijay was slated to begin shooting for his next project with...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Advertisement Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.