Thalapathy Vijay Starrer ‘Leo’: What’s In Store For Fans?

Thalapathy Vijay Takes Off: Back for Leo Audio Launch
Thalapathy Vijay was slated to begin shooting for his next project with...
Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, will hit theatres this month, and the teaser will debut today, October 5, at noon.
Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director of the action thriller “Leo.” The movie, which was made by Seven Screen Studio, has Anirudh Ravichander on the soundtrack, Manoj Paramahamsa for the photography, and Philomin Raj for the editing.
People are really happy that this movie will be released in other languages, such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.
Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, and Arjun Sarja will all be featured in major roles with Vijay in the starring role. Supporting actors include Gautham Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and a number of others. Anurag Kashyap will reportedly make a brief appearance in the film.
The Thalapathy Vijay-starring film, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will be released on October 19.
