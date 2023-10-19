Ushna Shah Urges Pakistanis To Keep Raising Voice For Palestine

Armeena Khan spoke out against the escalating humanitarian situation.

She condemned Israel’s horrific occupation of Palestinian territories.

She asked Pakistanis to “forget any distraction they throw.”

Celebrities from across the world have expressed their sorrow in the aftermath of an air attack on the al-Ahli Hospital on Day 12 of Israel’s onslaught in Gaza, which claimed 500 people. The Israeli Defense Forces have denied responsibility for the awful blast, which Palestinian health officials blamed on a “failed rocket launch by a Palestinian fighter group.”

The blast was the worst event in Gaza since Israel started an unrelenting bombing campaign against the densely populated neighbourhood.

Ushna Shah and Armeena Khan have both spoken out against the escalating humanitarian situation. Condemning Israel’s horrific occupation of Palestinian territories, Shah sent an ‘open letter’ on Instagram with the statement, “Forget world cups, forget scandals, forget any distraction they throw your way. Appealing to fellow Pakistanis.”

The letter urged the “people of Pakistan” to be more vocal regarding the Israeli state’s abuse of Palestinians. The actor voiced her dissatisfaction with Muslim nations’ weak response despite growing death tolls to safeguard geostrategic goals. “Many of the Muslim powerhouses have disappointingly stepped back from this crucial issue. The responsibility, thus, falls upon us – the everyday people, the activists, the artists, the influencers, and the voices of Pakistan – to continue the fight,” she penned.

She continued, “The seeds of Zionism have deeply rooted themselves in Western discourse, allowing many to see the Palestinian people as less than human. The legacy of colonization continues to exist, very much so.” Shah also discussed media censorship and misinformation surrounding news about Palestine. She said, “Social media algorithms appear designed to suppress voices advocating for Palestine, shadow-banning those who dare to speak up. But this cannot and should not deter us.”

Armeena Khan also asked followers to raise awareness about Palestine in a series of Instagram stories, as the death toll in Gaza continues to rise. “Gaza is an open-air prison. All entry points are sealed off by ISRL! Except for the Rafah Crossing in Egypt which has been bombed,” she said. Commenting on the Israeli blockade of Gaza, the actor offered, “Nobody is being allowed in, hence, the global outcry. There is a chance aid will be allowed in soon as negotiations are underway but right now even the U.N. has no presence.”

Khan reshared a screenshot of the Iraqi-American influencer shutting down an Israeli troll declaring a boycott of Huda Beauty cosmetics, giving a ‘big shout out’ to Huda Beauty CEO Huda Kattan. She wrote, “I don’t want your blood money,” drawing praise from pro-Palestinian supporters including Khan, who said, “I’ve never bought from her before but now I will be a regular customer. Thank you for being so selfless, Huda. You are an icon.”

In a hostile setting of mass doxxing operations and restriction of Palestinian voices, Khan praised Mira Sethi for taking a courageous stand for justice. She added, “Shout out to our very own @mira.sethi as well. I find her to be an amazing human being. Thank you for standing up,”

