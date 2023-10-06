Saba Qamar’s Standout LSA Look Creates Buzz among the Public

How Mahira Khan’s childhood friend played lead role in getting the couple together?
Feeha-Noor Jamshed extended her wishes to her friend Mahira Khan. Feeha uploaded...
Popular Pakistani television and film star Saba Qamar is gaining significant attention on social media due to her participation in the ongoing Lux Style Awards in Karachi. She was in Karachi to prepare for the 22nd Lux Style Awards and is set to perform on classic Pakistani songs during the event.
The actress’s initial appearance, featuring her in a beautiful white dress, has generated a lot of buzz on Instagram. While many admire her stunning look, some fans have described her outfit as bold.
A video of a gorgeous actress is circulating on social media, where she is striking poses for photographs. She is dressed in a white gown along with a short top.
Saba Qamar‘s daring outfit at the Lux Style Awards caught the public’s eye, but unfortunately, it’s receiving a lot of negative feedback from fans. Many fans are unhappy with her choice of attire, specifically her western-style dress, and have criticized her for wearing very short dresses consistently.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
One social media user expressed their displeasure, saying “forget about whether wearing such a dress is forbidden or not, the thing is that, her dress isn’t even looking beautiful and appropriate. Also, it is making her look uncomfortable”.
Many fans raised questions about Saba Qamar‘s religion and nationality, and some of them used strong and hurtful language when discussing the actress.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.