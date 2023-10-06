Saba Qamar’s Standout LSA Look Creates Buzz among the Public

Saba Qamar is a Popular Pakistani television and film star.

Saba Qamar bold LSA look grabs public attention.

She is set to perform on classic Pakistani songs during the event.

Popular Pakistani television and film star Saba Qamar is gaining significant attention on social media due to her participation in the ongoing Lux Style Awards in Karachi. She was in Karachi to prepare for the 22nd Lux Style Awards and is set to perform on classic Pakistani songs during the event.

The actress’s initial appearance, featuring her in a beautiful white dress, has generated a lot of buzz on Instagram. While many admire her stunning look, some fans have described her outfit as bold.

A video of a gorgeous actress is circulating on social media, where she is striking poses for photographs. She is dressed in a white gown along with a short top.

Saba Qamar‘s daring outfit at the Lux Style Awards caught the public’s eye, but unfortunately, it’s receiving a lot of negative feedback from fans. Many fans are unhappy with her choice of attire, specifically her western-style dress, and have criticized her for wearing very short dresses consistently.

One social media user expressed their displeasure, saying “forget about whether wearing such a dress is forbidden or not, the thing is that, her dress isn’t even looking beautiful and appropriate. Also, it is making her look uncomfortable”.

Many fans raised questions about Saba Qamar‘s religion and nationality, and some of them used strong and hurtful language when discussing the actress.

