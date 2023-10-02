Wahaj Ali & Sajal Aly’s Indian Show To Mark Grand Entry At London Film Festival

The Pink Shirt, starring Sajal Aly and Wahaj Ali, is scheduled to premiere at (LFF).

The Pink Shirt, a Zee5 series starring Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Wahaj Ali, is scheduled to premiere at the London Film Festival (LFF) in 2023.

On October 27, 2023, at the prestigious festival, the first three episodes of The Pink Shirt will be released.

Even though the project hasn’t yet received an official announcement, Shailja Kejriwal, a writer and producer for Zee5, confirmed it by posting photos of the couple to her Instagram. Bee Gul wrote the script for the show, and Kashif Nisar is in charge of its direction.

The 11-day film festival returns with 252 titles from 92 nations, including films, shorts, and series, for its 67th edition on October 4.

The lineup for this year includes 47 debut features, 29 world premieres, 30 European premieres, and 29 premieres, all of which are being shown to UK audiences for the first time. In this year’s program, female and non-binary filmmakers created 39% of the films.

Regarding her professional achievements, Sajal has won numerous national awards for her contributions to Pakistan’s drama and film industries. Her thriving Lollywood career includes numerous television programs, to name a few: Kuch Ankahi, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Ishq E Laa. With Mom and What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Aly also made her film debuts in Bollywood and Hollywood, respectively.

Ali will next be featured in Mein opposite megastar Ayeza Khan after a spate of critically acclaimed drama serials such as Jo Bichar Gaye, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, 22 Qadam, and Ehd-e-Wafa.

