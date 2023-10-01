WATCH: Mahira Khan gets emotional as she hugs husband Salim Karim

Mahira Khan is a well-known Pakistani actress.

Currently, she is starring in the miniseries Razia, showcasing a unique side of her acting skills.

Mahira Khan recently got married in a destination wedding in the picturesque setting of Murree.

The actress got married at PC Bhurban, which has been reserved for the actress's wedding celebrations for 6 days straight, according to the information available about her destination wedding.

