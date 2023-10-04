Yashma Gill looks glamorous around the beach

She is always in the news for her talent and fashion choices.

The Phaans actress made her acting debut in 2017.

The actress recently shared pictures on Instagram where she looks stunning.

Advertisement

Yashma Gill is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry, she is always in the news for her talent and fashion choices. She is active on social media and fans love her style. She also has a YouTube channel where she creates a daily life vlog.

The “Phaans” actress made her acting debut in 2017 and gained fame with the passage of time. She made her place in the industry with her exceptional acting skills.

The “Pyar Ke Sadqay” actress recently shared pictures on Instagram where she looks stunning. In the pictures she can be seen in a green flowery casual dress with purple patterns on it, sitting in a kayak boat around the beach. In another picture, she can be seen holding a book in her hand and posing for the camera, she looks absolutely gorgeous in her beach look.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial) Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Nimra Khan & Yashma Gill heroically took the Jet ridding in Dubai The two popular Pakistani actresses Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill are on...