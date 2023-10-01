Nimra Khan & Yashma Gill heroically took the Jet ridding in Dubai

The two popular Pakistani actresses Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill are on vacation in Dubai.

The two popular Pakistani actresses Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill are on vacation in Dubai. They have been spending their holidays while exploring the beautiful places in Dubai. The two actresses have been enjoying their day and heading towards the new adventurous journey all day.

Both actresses previously visited the top of Burj Khalifa. They also visited the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo. They did Skiing in Dubai. Visited Ski Dubai and The View Palm as well. The gorgeous actresses have been sharing beautiful Instagram reels from their adventures in Dubai.

Recently, the two shared the reel in which they can be seen riding the Jet car in the oceans of Dubai. Both have been enjoying the ultimate car ride in the sea which is full of adventure. They both have been referring to it as a lifetime experience.

