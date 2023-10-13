Zarnish Khan’s Critique of Juggan Kazim Finds Public Support

Zarnish Khan, a popular Pakistani actress, disagreed with Juggun Kazim’s statement about on-screen romance.

Zarnish Khan criticized Juggun Kazim for mixing personal opinions with religious beliefs.

Khan stated that religion should not be mixed with baseless opinions.

Zarnish Khan, a highly talented Pakistani TV actress, has a massive fan base due to her exceptional acting skills. She has been a part of many hit Pakistani drama series like “Sun Yara,” “Jo Tu Chahay,” and “Ishq Zahe Naseeb.” Zarnish is also a travel enthusiast who shares her adventures on social media.

Recently, she decided to step away from the entertainment industry and has embraced the Hijab, a change well-received by her fans. Zarnish Khan is known for being outspoken and often shares her opinions on various issues.

Today, Zarnish Khan posted a video on her official Instagram where she disagreed with Juggun Kazim’s statement about on-screen romance. In the video, Juggun Kazim made a statement about on-screen romance that Zarnish Khan didn’t agree with.

Juggun Kazim said, “If I will be in Pemra, I will allow to show the romance between husband and wife on screen”

Zarnish Khan firmly expressed her disagreement with Juggun Kazim’s views on showcasing romance on TV. She criticized Juggun Kazim, stating that personal opinions shouldn’t be mixed with religious beliefs.

She wrote,”I intend no hatred, only genuine concern. Please refrain from bringing religion into your comments just to convince people that what you’re saying makes sense, especially by using the term ‘sharai taluqaat.’ When addressing our nation or speaking on a public platform, it is our social responsibility to think before we speak. This is not a casual conversation one might have in a drawing room. While, I don’t agree with the entire argument, the true problem lies in expressing it publicly and exacerbating the situation by incorporating religious terms. Religion should not be mixed with baseless opinions. Not to sound rude or condescending, but logically speaking, just because your job involves acting, does that mean anything should be allowed? Pornography is a form of acting too, which is why this statement is concerning, Cause, feelings Tu nai hein, real tu nai hai”

Fans are showing their support for Zarnish Khan, appreciating her personal growth since embracing Islam. They admire her strong position on modesty and Islamic principles and also admire her choice of captions for her posts.

