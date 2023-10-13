Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan’s Stunning New Photos Together

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are a popular Pakistani celebrity couple.

They recently posted some beautiful pictures together, showcasing their love and happiness.

Aiman looked stunning in traditional attire and jewelry with subtle makeup, while Muneeb looked dashing in a maroon kurta.

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, who began their careers at a young age, have both achieved superstar status in the country. When they became a couple, their fan following grew even more.

Aiman and Muneeb, who are parents to two lovely daughters named Amal and Miral, are adored by their fans. Their family is a source of great joy for their followers, and they recently welcomed their newest addition, baby Miral, just two months ago.

Fans always enjoy seeing this couple together, and their latest photos have left everyone in awe, especially since they are new parents.

Take a Look:

