Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain Celebrate Their 4th Anniversary in Style

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain Celebrate 4th Anniversary in Style

  • Iqra is a leading actress and Yasir is a multi-talented actor, director, host, and producer.
  • They value their family and have a baby boy named Kabir Hussain.
  • They celebrated their fourth anniversary in the USA during their winter break.
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are a super successful couple in the entertainment industry. Iqra is one of the top leading ladies, and Yasir is a multi-talented actor, director, host, and producer. They value their family and often talk about how important it is.

Their love story and wedding were like a fairy tale, and now they have an adorable baby boy named Kabir Hussain, adding even more joy to their lives.

They’re both in the USA for their winter break, having a fantastic time. The couple marked four wonderful years together, cutting a cake and celebrating their wedding anniversary with friends in the USA.

