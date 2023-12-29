Advertisement
Edition: English
Mehwish Hayat and HSY’s Telefilm Trailer Creates Buzz Among Fans

Articles
Mehwish Hayat and HSY’s Telefilm Trailer Creates Buzz Among Fans

  • Mehwish Hayat, a prominent Pakistani star.
  • Mehwish Hayat And HSY starrer telefilm trailer out.
  • Mehwish and HSY shine in the upcoming telefilm.
Mehwish Hayat is a huge star in Pakistan, with a long career in the entertainment industry. In recent years, she has focused on doing movies, delivering hits like Jawani Phir Nahin Aani, Punjab Nahin Jaongi, London Nahin Jaonga, and Teri Meri Kahaniyaan.

She made a move to Hollywood, appearing in Marvel Studios’ Ms Marvel, where she gained a lot of love. Additionally, she launched her own production company in the UK, aiming to showcase the real essence of our culture and values.

HSY, a renowned designer, entered the world of television with his first show, Pehli Si Mohabbat. His impressive performance surprised everyone, and he also ventured into movies with a film called Ishrat Made In China.

The duo is returning to TV with a new show called “Ijazat,” written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Ahmed Bhatti. The trailer is out, and Mehwish Hayat’s fans are in for an exciting and mysterious treat.

