Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistani Celebrities enjoys the vibe of Christmas 2023 by celebrating it

Pakistani Celebrities enjoys the vibe of Christmas 2023 by celebrating it

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani Celebrities enjoys the vibe of Christmas 2023 by celebrating it

Pakistani Celebrities enjoys the vibe of Christmas 2023 by celebrating it

Advertisement
  • December 25th, 2023, is celebrated globally, including as the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam.
  • Despite the tragic events in Gaza, the Christmas spirit remains strong.
  • Pakistani celebrities participate in various celebrations, including dinners, parties, and home decorations.
Advertisement

Pakistan is known for its rich diversity in terms of ethnicities, languages, and religious groups. The white portion of the Pakistani flag symbolizes the country’s minorities, making significant holidays for minority communities special occasions for Pakistan as a whole. Today, on December 25th, the world is joyously celebrating Christmas in 2023. Interestingly, this date also holds significance as the birthday of our Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, making it a national holiday in Pakistan.

People globally are joining in the Christmas festivities, although this year’s celebration is somewhat tempered by the tragic events in Gaza. Despite this, the Christmas spirit is alive and well.

Pakistani celebrities, too, have embraced the Christmas cheer, participating in various celebrations. Many were spotted attending dinners and parties, while others adorned their homes with Christmas trees. Here are glimpses of some stars celebrating the holiday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by MAWRA 👑 (@mawrellous)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Zubab Rana 🇵🇰 (@zubab.rana)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sunita Marshall Ahmed (@sunitamarshallofficial)

Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistani Celebrities Steal the Spotlight in Red Sea Film Festival
Pakistani Celebrities Steal the Spotlight in Red Sea Film Festival

Red Sea Film Festival festival announced its winners. Humayun Saeed shared photos...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story