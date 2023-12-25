Pakistani Celebrities enjoys the vibe of Christmas 2023 by celebrating it

December 25th, 2023, is celebrated globally, including as the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam.

Despite the tragic events in Gaza, the Christmas spirit remains strong.

Pakistani celebrities participate in various celebrations, including dinners, parties, and home decorations.

Pakistan is known for its rich diversity in terms of ethnicities, languages, and religious groups. The white portion of the Pakistani flag symbolizes the country’s minorities, making significant holidays for minority communities special occasions for Pakistan as a whole. Today, on December 25th, the world is joyously celebrating Christmas in 2023. Interestingly, this date also holds significance as the birthday of our Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, making it a national holiday in Pakistan.

People globally are joining in the Christmas festivities, although this year’s celebration is somewhat tempered by the tragic events in Gaza. Despite this, the Christmas spirit is alive and well.

Pakistani celebrities, too, have embraced the Christmas cheer, participating in various celebrations. Many were spotted attending dinners and parties, while others adorned their homes with Christmas trees. Here are glimpses of some stars celebrating the holiday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA 👑 (@mawrellous)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zubab Rana 🇵🇰 (@zubab.rana)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunita Marshall Ahmed (@sunitamarshallofficial)

