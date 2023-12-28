Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistani celebrities spotted at Arslan Faisal’s Shendi

Pakistani celebrities spotted at Arslan Faisal’s Shendi

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani celebrities spotted at Arslan Faisal’s Shendi

Pakistani celebrities spotted at Arslan Faisal’s Shendi

Advertisement
  • The event was a spectacle with vibrant colors and dance.
  • At Faisal’s, there are many renowned stars like Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor, and others.
  • The event added to the grandeur of the celebration.
Advertisement

Recently, the spotlight was on the star-studded wedding of Saba Faisal’s son, Arslan Faisal. The entire event was a spectacle, with Saba looking radiant, and the entire family enjoying the festivities during Arslan and Nisha’s Shendi ceremony filled with vibrant colors and dance.

The wedding attracted many renowned stars who showered their blessings on the newlyweds. A dazzling array of celebrities, including Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor, Zara Noor Abbas, Humayun Saeed, Nadeem Baig, Mani and Hira Mani, Faysal Quraishi with his wife Sana, and others, graced the occasion in their glamorous attires, adding to the grandeur of the celebration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistani Celebrities Steal the Spotlight in Red Sea Film Festival
Pakistani Celebrities Steal the Spotlight in Red Sea Film Festival

Red Sea Film Festival festival announced its winners. Humayun Saeed shared photos...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story