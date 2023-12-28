Pakistani celebrities spotted at Arslan Faisal’s Shendi

The event was a spectacle with vibrant colors and dance.

At Faisal’s, there are many renowned stars like Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor, and others.

The event added to the grandeur of the celebration.

Advertisement

Recently, the spotlight was on the star-studded wedding of Saba Faisal’s son, Arslan Faisal. The entire event was a spectacle, with Saba looking radiant, and the entire family enjoying the festivities during Arslan and Nisha’s Shendi ceremony filled with vibrant colors and dance.

The wedding attracted many renowned stars who showered their blessings on the newlyweds. A dazzling array of celebrities, including Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor, Zara Noor Abbas, Humayun Saeed, Nadeem Baig, Mani and Hira Mani, Faysal Quraishi with his wife Sana, and others, graced the occasion in their glamorous attires, adding to the grandeur of the celebration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Pakistani Celebrities Steal the Spotlight in Red Sea Film Festival Red Sea Film Festival festival announced its winners. Humayun Saeed shared photos...