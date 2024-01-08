Ali Zafar Thanks Shreya Ghoshal for Bringing ‘Jhoom’ to Bollywood

Ali Zafar, a Pakistani rockstar, has expressed admiration for Shreya Ghoshal’s remaking of ‘Jhoom’.

The song, which has been popular in Pakistan for 13 years, gained popularity in India last year.

Shreya Ghoshal and singer Vishal Mishra will sing the song for the movie ‘Crack’.

Advertisement

Ali Zafar, the famous rockstar from Pakistan, responded graciously to the exciting news of Shreya Ghoshal remaking his iconic song ‘Jhoom.’ The timeless track by Zafar has been a hit in Pakistan for 13 years and gained popularity in India last year.

With Shreya Ghoshal announcing an Indian version, music fans are eagerly anticipating the remake. Shreya shared the delightful news on social media, expressing her admiration for Ali Zafar and the song ‘Jhoom,’ which holds a special place in her heart.

Ahead of the song’s remake, Shreya shared that she and singer Vishal Mishra will sing it for the movie ‘Crack.’ Ali Zafar responded on ‘X,’ thanking Shreya and praising her as an iconic and inspiring singer.

In his message, the singer of “Mela Loot Liya” expressed his feelings, ‘The composition is very close to my heart, and I am eager to hear it in your and Vishal Mishra’s voices.’ He was sure that both singers would perform the song well and sent his love and prayers.

Thank you for your kind words, @shreyaghoshal. You’re one of the most inspiring and iconic singers of our times yourself. I can’t wait to hear this composition that has been very close to my heart too in your and the super soulful @VishalMMishra’s voice. I have complete faith… https://t.co/hmTmw6vGK1 Advertisement — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 8, 2024

Ali Zafar introduced ‘Jhoom’ in 2011, and while it gained popularity in Pakistan, it saw a resurgence in India last year, especially on Instagram Reels. The song became a trend with Indian artists creating short videos, shared by Zafar himself on Instagram.

Professionally, Zafar was in movies like “Dear Zindagi” and “Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God.” As a singer, he released recent singles like “Us Rah Par,” “Hum Mustafavi Hain,” and more.

Shreya Ghoshal, known for her emotional vocals, has a diverse repertoire in Bollywood, from the beautiful “Bairi Piya” to the lively “Chikni Chameli,” showcasing her versatility.

Also Read Maira Khan opens up about Hijab and opinion on plastic surgeries Maira Khan, a talented actress, openly shares her opinions without fear. She...