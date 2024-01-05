Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor enjoying a vacation in Dubai

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor previously celebrated their 9th anniversary in 2023.

Danish Taimoor currently starring in”Rah E Junoon.”

The couple shared photos from their stay at Atlantis, The Palm resort.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are the two famous couples from the industry. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and was blessed with two beautiful children, a daughter named Hoorain and a son named Rayan. They also celebrated their 9th anniversary in 2023.

Ayeza Khan is currently starring in “Mein” and “Jaane Jahan,” while Danish Taimoor is earning praise for his role in “Rah E Junoon.”

Recently, the couple has been enjoying a splendid time together in Dubai, vacationing with their beautiful kids. Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have shared breathtaking pictures from their stay at Atlantis, The Palm resort and hotel. Ayeza Khan has also posted other captivating stories, delighting fans who are thrilled to see them together after a brief hiatus.

