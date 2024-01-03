Advertisement
date 2024-01-03
Hadiqa Kiani and Atif Aslam singing together on stage in Dubai at New Year

Articles
Hadiqa Kiani and Atif Aslam singing together on stage in Dubai at New Year

  • Hadiqa Kiani is a leading personality in the Pakistani music industry.
  • She played the remarkable role of Sakina in “Raqeeb Se.”
  • Kiani is also known for her impressive acting skills.
For decades, Hadiqa Kiani has been a leading figure in the Pakistani music industry, delivering some of the biggest music videos and timeless songs. A surprising turn came when she portrayed Sakina in “Raqeeb Se,” establishing herself as a formidable talent on television. Continuously impressing audiences, she has taken on more drama projects.

Welcoming the New Year in Dubai, Hadiqa Kiani not only performed but also shared the stage with none other than Atif Aslam. The talented Leo Twins were also in attendance, capturing some great moments as Hadiqa showcased her impressive looks in Dubai. Here are some clicks featuring Hadiqa Kiani alongside Atif Aslam during their joint performance.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hadiqa Kiani (@hadiqakianiofficial)

