See Photos: Nadia Hussain’s Winter Vacation in Baku with Kids

Nadia is a Pakistani television actress, host, supermodel, entrepreneur and fashion designer.

She also owns a salon and owns Fetish lawn collection and footwear line.

Nadia Hussain enjoys winter vacations with kids in Baku.

Nadia Hussain Khan is a supermodel, actress, and successful businesswoman. She’s excelled in all her pursuits, and fans adore her at every stage of her career.

Hussain began her modeling journey in 2000 right after finishing her A-levels. At just 20 years old, she was featured in a Winter Collection shoot for Lakhani Silk Mills. Notably, she was the sole Pakistani model selected by Rizwan Beyg for the Sarajevo Fashion Week. Besides modeling, she has acted in several dramas.

Alongside her career as a dentist, she owns a salon and has her own lawn collection and footwear line called Fetish.

Nadia is great at juggling her family life and profession, and as her kids are growing up, she decided to spend these winter vacations with them.

Nadia Hussain went on a winter vacation to Baku, Azerbaijan, with her four kids. They enjoyed sightseeing and had a wonderful time during their winter break. Nadia, who enjoys sharing moments with her fans, posted pictures from their Baku vacation.

Take a Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Hussain Khan (@nadiahussain_khan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Hussain Khan (@nadiahussain_khan)

