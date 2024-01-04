Yumna Zaidi Talks About Getting Marriage Proposals

Yumna Zaidi is known for successful roles and script choices.

She is famous for her role as Meerab in “Tere Bin.”

Yumna Zaidi opens up about Marriage Proposals.

Advertisement

Yumna Zaidi is currently a leading actress in Pakistan, known for her successful roles and excellent script choices. Her portrayal of Meerab in “Tere Bin” brought her immense success, and she’s set to make her film debut in “Nayab,” releasing on January 26, 2024.

Despite her achievements, she’s still single, leaving fans curious about her future marriage plans.

Yumna was on a show, and they asked her if she gets many marriage proposals because she seems like someone everyone would want as a daughter-in-law.

Yumna blushed a bit and shared that she doesn’t receive proposals directly, but people might approach her mom instead. She also mentioned that she’s aware her personality tends to attract people.

Yumna mentioned the possibility of a future life partner. She expressed a desire for someone who will help her maintain the happy life she has now and move forward together in a positive way.

Also Read Nayyer Ejaz Discusses Insecurity Among Actors Nayyer Ejaz is recognized for his decades-long acting career. He discusses insecurity...