Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video

Ameer Gilani expressed his love and pride to his son as “the king of our jungle".

Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani has melted hearts on social media after revealing the name of his newborn son as "Azmar", in an emotional video.





The actor shared the touching moment on social media, giving fans a glimpse into one of the most special moments of his life as he and his wife, actress Mawra Hocane, celebrate the arrival of their little one.





In the video, Gilani can be seen reciting the Azaan into his baby boy’s ear the Islamic call to prayer and a religious tradition observed by many Muslim families.

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Alongside the video, the actor revealed his son’s name and explained its meaning. “Our son ‘Azmar’ it means lion,” Gilani wrote in his caption, adding a verse from the Quran: “And your Lord will surely give you, and you will be content.”





Expressing his love and pride, the new father described his son as “the king of our jungle, our pride, our littlest most precious treasure.”





The heartfelt announcement quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded social media with congratulatory messages and prayers for the growing family.





One social media fan wrote, “The thought of you being a father now, may Allah bless your little family with endless happiness.”





Fans also flooded the comments with prayers and congratulations. One wrote, “May Allah bless this new beginning,” while another shared heartfelt wishes, saying, “MashaAllah, many, many congratulations!”





The announcement has given fans a heartwarming glimpse into the couple’s family life, with many celebrating the arrival of their baby boy and wishing the family a lifetime of happiness.





Ameer Gilani and Mawra Hocane tied the knot on February 5, 2025, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lahore Fort in Pakistan.

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The couple first crossed paths while studying law and later won widespread admiration for their on-screen chemistry in Pakistani television dramas. Their performances together helped them build a strong fan following, with viewers celebrating their relationship both on and off screen.





Mawra Hocane is known for her roles in popular dramas as well as the international film 'Sanam Teri Kasam'. With the announcement of their son’s name, the couple has given fans another reason to celebrate as they begin a new chapter of parenthood.