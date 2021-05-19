Double Click 970×250

Asia Cup 2021 Postponed Once Again Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 11:57 pm
Asia Cup 2021

Asia Cup 2021 has been postponed due to rising cases of coronavirus, Sri Lankan Cricket Board announced on Wednesday. 

According to the details, the Asia Cup was earlier scheduled to be held in June, however, Ashley de Silva, Sri Lanka Cricket CEO, said that it will be difficult to host the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year,” De Silva said.

PCB had earlier confirmed that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup has been postponed to 2022.

“PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani briefed the BoG on matters relating to the International Cricket Council as well as this year’s ICC T20 World Cup and the ACC Asia Cup, which has now been postponed to 2022,” read a statement from the PCB.

However, nothing was said by the Sri Lankan Cricket Board on the tournament.

It should be mentioned here that the Asia Cup has been postponed for the second time. Earlier the tournament was postponed in 2020 due to coronavirus, for that, ACC had decided to host it in June 2021.

