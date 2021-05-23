Cricketer Shoaib Malik Is All Set To Pursue His Acting Career

After cricketer Fawad Alam, Pakistan’s legendary sports star Shoaib Malik is all set to begin his acting career.

In a recent interview, Shoaib Malik revealed that he has recorded scenes for a drama serial, which will soon be aired on television, leaving his fans stunned with the announcement of his acting debut

Responding to a question by the host, the acclaimed cricketer said that the audience will soon see him on the television, adding that he had recoded scenes at multiple places.

“He further said that he is trying to keep his focus on cricket as there is a lot to be achieved in this field.

Earlier, the Pakistan cricket team’s former skipper Shoaib Malik has shared multiple adorable snaps with his son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Taking to his Twitter, Shoaib Malik left fans gushing over the father-son duo as they both posed all smiling with each other.

Also, Shoaib Malik and his wife, the famed Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza has extended New Year 2021 wishes to all the fans and friends out there.

Taking to Twitter, the adored couple of sports fraternity share a sweet video message ahead of the New Year 2021.

“Don’t forget, let’s support each other in these tough times as we need each other’s help. Stay strong, stay healthy,” the message read.

The tweet was captioned as, “Stay Strong, Stay Healthy, Stay Safe & Wishing You All A Very Happy New Year from the Malik’s.”