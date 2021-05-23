Double Click 970×250

Cricketer Shoaib Malik Is All Set To Pursue His Acting Career

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 04:51 pm
Adsense 300×600
Shoaib Malik

After cricketer Fawad Alam, Pakistan’s legendary sports star Shoaib Malik is all set to begin his acting career.

In a recent interview, Shoaib Malik revealed that he has recorded scenes for a drama serial, which will soon be aired on television, leaving his fans stunned with the announcement of his acting debut

Responding to a question by the host, the acclaimed cricketer said that the audience will soon see him on the television, adding that he had recoded scenes at multiple places.

“He further said that he is trying to keep his focus on cricket as there is a lot to be achieved in this field.

Earlier, the Pakistan cricket team’s former skipper Shoaib Malik has shared multiple adorable snaps with his son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Taking to his Twitter, Shoaib Malik left fans gushing over the father-son duo as they both posed all smiling with each other.

Also, Shoaib Malik and his wife, the famed Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza has extended New Year 2021 wishes to all the fans and friends out there.

Taking to Twitter, the adored couple of sports fraternity share a sweet video message ahead of the New Year 2021.

“Don’t forget, let’s support each other in these tough times as we need each other’s help. Stay strong, stay healthy,” the message read.

The tweet was captioned as, “Stay Strong, Stay Healthy, Stay Safe & Wishing You All A Very Happy New Year from the Malik’s.”

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Sindh educational institutions to remain closed
57 mins ago
Sindh: All educational institutions to remain closed For More Two Weeks

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has on Sunday said that the...
Pakistan's economic growth to increase by 6 percent: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s economic growth to increase by 6 percent: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Sunday revealed that the government will be...
Sinovac vaccine doses from China
1 hour ago
Special Plane Carrying 2 Million Sinovac Vaccine Doses From China Arrives In Pakistan

A special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane PK 6853 carrying another consignment...
Incentives will be given to the salaried persons in next budget: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
2 hours ago
Incentives will be given to the salaried persons in next budget: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that despite the coronavirus...
Sahir Ali Bagga COVID Jab
2 hours ago
Sahir Ali Bagga Gets His First COVID Vaccine Shot

Pakistan's singing sensation has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine....
Hina Altaf Aagha Ali
3 hours ago
Hina Altaf Completes A Year of Happy wedded bliss with Husband Aagha Ali

The cute showbiz couple Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali are celebrating their...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Sindh educational institutions to remain closed
57 mins ago
Sindh: All educational institutions to remain closed For More Two Weeks

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has on Sunday said that the...
Pakistan's economic growth to increase by 6 percent: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s economic growth to increase by 6 percent: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Sunday revealed that the government will be...
Sinovac vaccine doses from China
1 hour ago
Special Plane Carrying 2 Million Sinovac Vaccine Doses From China Arrives In Pakistan

A special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane PK 6853 carrying another consignment...
Incentives will be given to the salaried persons in next budget: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
2 hours ago
Incentives will be given to the salaried persons in next budget: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that despite the coronavirus...