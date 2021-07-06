Double Click 728 x 90
Latest photo of Hassan Ali’s little daughter goes viral

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 09:58 am
Hassan Ali daughter

A new beautiful picture of the little daughter of the national cricket team player Hassan Ali has gone viral on the internet.

A new photo of Pakistani player Hassan Ali’s daughter is currently going viral on the internet, which is being liked by Hassan Ali’s fans.

Hassan Ali’s wife Samiya Khan has shared a photo to her Instagram account, on her story in which she is holding her little fairy Helena Hassan Ali in her arms.

This photo shared by Samiya Khan is circulating on all social media fan pages.

