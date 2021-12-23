Shaheen turns down Afridi’s advice on assuming captaincy

Pakistan veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi has said he asked the left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi that he should not assume the role of a captain for a few years. however, the fast-bowler did not pay heed to Afridi’s advice.

While speaking on a private TV channel, Afridi said: “I had advised Shaheen to wait for a year or two before accepting captaincy so that he can focus more on his bowling. But since he is also an Afridi, he didn’t listen to me.”

“Having said that, I’m happy that he has decided to accept this responsibility and I hope that he proves me wrong,” the former skipper said.

Shaheen was named as the skipper of the Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming seventh instalment of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the same show, the pacer said that he would try to do well as a skipper. he further said that he has experienced cricketers by his side, who would help him during his role as a skipper.

“I will try to do well for my side and maintain a good environment. I have players like [Mohammad Hafeez], Fakhar [Zaman], and Rashid [khan], who have the experience of captaincy, in the team which will help me in the leadership department,” the pacer said.

HBL PSL 7 will kick off from January 27 till February 27. The first leg of the tournament will be hosted by the National Stadium, Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and the second leg will be hosted by the Gaddafi Stadium from February 10 to 27.

The opening match of the tournament will be played at the National Stadium between Karachi Kings and the defending champions Multan Sultans.