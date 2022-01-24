Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 01:50 pm

Babar Azam bags yet another ICC award of the year

babar

Image Courtesy: Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as the ODI Cricketer of the Year for his stellar performance during the calendar year 2021.

Alongside Babar, ICC also nominated Bangladesh’s all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan, South Africa’s batter Janneman Malan and Ireland’s Paul Sterling.

Babar has achieved this milestone for the third consecutive time. Earlier he was awarded ODI Captain of the Year and T20I Team of the Year.

In his acceptance speech, the captain thanked his supporters, family, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC), and his squad for their support and encouragement.

Babar Azam believes his best innings of the year, as well as his career-best, came against England at Edgbaston.

“I was actually struggling there, but that knock gave me a lot of confidence,” he said.

On the South Africa tour, Babar praised the performances of Fakahar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq — and did not leave himself out.

“My aim is to score runs in every country and at the home of the opponents. It was my goal and that series [against South Africa] was quite helpful for us,” he added.

Skipper’s review of the year 2021

Babar only played six ODIs in 2021, but he contributed splendidly in the two series that Pakistan played.

He was awarded the player of the series award for most runs (228) during the South Africa tour where they won the series by 2-1. Babar made a century and built the foundation with an 82-ball 94 in the last ODI, where the visitors produced 320 batting first, architecting Pakistan’s chase of 274 in the first ODI.

He was the only player during the England tour, where the hosts wiped the national team 3-0, scoring 177 runs.

Putting up the best performance of the year

Babar’s best performance of the year was in the last ODI against England.

Having won the toss, the Pakistani skipper decided to bat and posted 331 runs on the board with Babar scoring almost half of the total.

Babar came in to bat early in the innings and put on a 92-run stand with Imam-ul-Haq to save Pakistan. Initially, he was conservative in his approach, reaching his half-century in 72 balls. He made amends by scoring the following fifty runs in just 32 balls, his second ODI century of the season.

He burst in the final overs and almost batted his way through the innings, being dismissed for 158 in the last over, his highest-ever ODI score.

Unfortunately for Pakistan, England brought down the score with two overs to spare thanks to a brilliant 129-run sixth-wicket stand between James Vince and Lewis Gregory.

Read more: ‘I’m happy to get ICC player of the year award’, says Mohammad Rizwan

Read More

4 hours ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi gives hitters a difficult time, says Babar Azam

Karachi Kings newly-appointed skipper Babar Azam said on Sunday Lahore Qalandars captain...
5 hours ago
One-day series an 'eye-opener' for India, says Dravid

India cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid said that the ODI series...
5 hours ago
England claims one-run victory over West Indies in second T20I

England overcame hosts' lower-order batsmen Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to claim...
14 hours ago
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators released their PSL 2022 anthem, which ft. Ushna Shah and Shahid Afridi

PSL 7: The Quetta Gladiators have released their official anthem for the upcoming...
14 hours ago
Pakistani boxer Muzaffar Khan wins Arabian Sea title against Afghan boxer 

ISLAMABAD, Muzaffar Khan, a rising Pakistani boxer, knocked out his Afghan opponent...
14 hours ago
Sarfaraz Ahmed: I enjoy healthy competition with Mohammad Rizwan

PSL 7: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan's former captain, has dismissed reports of a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ayesha Omar Pride of Pakistan
11 mins ago
Ayesha Omar bags Pride of Pakistan award for her incredible work

Pakistan's acclaimed actress Ayesha Omar took home the prestigious Pride of Pakistan...
bismah
29 mins ago
Bismah Maroof to lead Pakisyrtan Women’s team at ICC World Cup

Bismah Maroof will lead the Pakistan women's team in the ICC Women's...
Aditya Narayan and wife expecting first baby
29 mins ago
Singer Aditya Narayan & wife expecting first baby

Aditya Narayan, an actor and singer, and his wife Shweta Agarwal are...
oic
31 mins ago
OIC senior officials meet in Jeddah

JEDDAH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) senior officials meeting preparatory for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement