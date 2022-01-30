Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United | | Live Score Updates | Live Streaming | PS Vs IU

On January 30, Sunday, Islamabad United will face Peshawar Zalmi in their first PSL 2022 match. Islamabad won the points table last year, winning eight of its ten league games.

The team was eliminated from the final race after losing by eight wickets against Peshawar Zalmi in the second Eliminator. This season, Islamabad has picked a formidable lineup to compete for the title. During the draught, Islamabad tried to improve their bowling unit by drafting Marchant de Lange, Reece Topley, and Zafar Gohar.

Peshawar Zalmi made a strong start to their league campaign. The squad defeated the Quetta Gladiators by five wickets in their first encounter to go into second place in the points standings.

Zalmi bats dominated the game, scoring 191 runs in 19.4 overs. Hussain Talat led the way with 52 runs, followed by skipper Shoaib Malik with 48. To establish an early lead, the team will try for another thorough performance.