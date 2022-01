KARACHI: PSL Fans are always excited to see the PSL schedule of their teams and mark their calendars to watch their favorite teams in action. Let’s have a look at the whole PSL 7 schedule and see when your favorite teams will be in action in PSL 2022.

Pakistan Super League squad lists: Islamabad United | Karachi Kings | Lahore Qalandars | Multan Sultans | Peshawar Zalmi | Quetta Gladiators.

As many as 34 matches will be played in Pakistan across two venues, Karachi and Lahore. The final match of the exciting T20 event will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 27.

PSL 7 Schedule of Karachi Kings

Karachi

Thu 27 Jan – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sat 29 Jan – Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sun 30 Jan – Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars – 7 pm – National Stadium

Fri 4 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sun 6 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – National Stadium

Lahore

Sun 13 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi – 2 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Mon 14 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Wed 16 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Fri 18 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars – 8 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Sun 20 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators – 2 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

PSL 7 Schedule of Lahore Qalandars

Karachi

Sat 29 Jan – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans – 2 pm – National Stadium

Sun 30 Jan – Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings – 7 pm – National Stadium

Wed 2 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sat 5 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United – 2 pm – National Stadium

Mon 7 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators – 7 pm – National Stadium

Lahore

Fri 11 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Sun 13 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Fri 18 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings – 8 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Sat 19 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Mon 21 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

PSL 7 Schedule of Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi

Fri 28 Jan – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sun 30 Jan – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United – 2 pm – National Stadium

Wed 2 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars – 7 pm – National Stadium

Fri 4 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sat 5 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans – 7 pm – National Stadium

Lahore

Thu 10 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Sun 13 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings – 2 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Tue 15 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Thu 17 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Mon 21 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

PSL 7 Schedule of Quetta Gladiators

Karachi

Fri 28 Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sat 29, Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings – 7 pm – National Stadium

Mon 31 Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans – 7 pm – National Stadium

Thu 3 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – National Stadium

Mon 7 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars – 7 pm – National Stadium

Lahore

Sat 12 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Sun 13 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Tue 15 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Fri 18 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans – 3 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Sun 20 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings – 2 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

PSL 7 Schedule of Islamabad United

Karachi

Sun 30 Jan – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi – 2 pm – National Stadium

Tue 1 Feb – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans – 7 pm – National Stadium Thu 3 Feb – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators – 7 pm – National Stadium Sat 5 Feb – Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars – 2 pm – National Stadium Sun 6 Feb – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings – 7 pm – National Stadium Lahore Sat 12 Feb – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium Mon 14 Feb – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium Thu 17 Feb – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium Sat 19 Feb – Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium Sun 20 Feb – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

PSL 7 Schedule of Multan Sultans

Karachi

Thu 27 Jan – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sat 29 Jan – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars – 2 pm – National Stadium

Mon 31 Jan – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators – 7 pm – National Stadium

Thu 1 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sat 5 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – National Stadium

Lahore

Thu 10 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Fri 11 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Wed 16 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Fri 18 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators – 3 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Sun 20 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium