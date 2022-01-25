Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 10:34 pm

PSL 7 Tickets 2022 – Online PSL Ticket Prices

PSL Tickets 2022

PSL 7 Tickets: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin on January 27, when Karachi Kings take on Multan Sultans at the National Cricket Stadium Karachi.

PSL 7 Opening match tickets were removed from the website after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) permitted only 25% of spectators in the stadium for the Karachi-leg matches.

According to the spokesperson, 25% of PSL tickets for the first match were already sold out.

Moreover, the website and application have the option to purchase tickets from January 28.

PSL 7 Tickets Price

The ticket prices for the 27 January tournament opener between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium, which will take place following the curtain-raiser ceremony, have been fixed at PKR2,500 for VIP enclosure, PKR2,000 for premium enclosure, PKR1,500 for first-class enclosure and PKR500 for general enclosure.

For the 27 February final at the Gaddafi Stadium, ticket prices are:

  • PKR4,000 for VIP enclosure
  • PKR3,000 for premium enclosure
  • PKR2,500 for first-class enclosure and PKR1,500 for general enclosure.

For the six double-headers (three each in Karachi and Lahore), the PCB has fixed ticket prices at:

  • PKR3,000 for VIP enclosure
  • PKR2,500 for premium enclosure
  • PKR2,000 for first-class enclosure and PKR1,000 for general enclosure.

For Monday-Thursday league stage matches

  • PKR2,000 for VIP enclosure
  • PKR1,750 for premium enclosure
  • PKR1,250 for first-class enclosure and PKR250 for general enclosure.

Ticket prices for single-headers from Friday-Sunday are given below:

  • PKR2,500 for VIP enclosure
  • PKR2,000 for premium enclosure
  • PKR1,500 for first-class enclosure and PKR500 for general enclosure.

How to Buy PSL 7 Tickets 2022

Bookme is PCB’s Official Ticketing Partner for PSL 7, book your cricket match tickets online in just a few minutes.

