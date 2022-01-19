Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star’s impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club.

Following the sacking of Rafael Benitez on Sunday, Rooney is among the bookmakers’ favourites to take over as permanent manager at Goodison Park.

The 36-year-old established his reputation as a bright teenager at Everton before returning to his boyhood club after a glittering time at Manchester United.

And, in his brief tenure as manager, Rooney has demonstrated that the prospective homecoming of the prodigal son would be more than simply an olive branch to Everton fans enraged by the loathed Benitez’s regime.

While Derby have a long history, former England forward could not have asked for a more difficult first managing task when he took over a year ago as a player coach.

But Derby were plunged into the abyss in September when they went into administration, with owner Mel Morris apologising to fans.

Derby have so far been unable to find a buyer for a club loaded with about £50 ($68 million) in debts, leaving Rooney to pick up the pieces.

With concerns over whether players and staff would be paid, it would have been simple for Rooney to walk away from what appeared to be an untenable position.

Derby has even been threatened with expulsion from the Football League if the problem is not handled.

But Rooney — a man whose ferociously competitive playing style was honed on the tough streets of his Croxteth home — is no quitter.

“I’m a fighter. I grew up on a council estate in Liverpool. I don’t walk away from challenges easily,” Rooney said recently.

Sleeping on the sofa in his office at Derby’s training ground after long nights spent plotting the team’s survival, Rooney’s dedication to his youthful squad is clear.

‘A different Wayne Rooney’

Derby are second from bottom of the Championship after being deducted 21 points due to their financial issues and are also under a transfer embargo.

Yet, despite a situation that would have shattered many teams, Rooney has miraculously kept them in with a chance of avoiding relegation.

Derby have only lost seven of their 26 games and would be 11th in the Championship if the points penalties did not apply.

Rooney’s choice to enter management was the most controversial of all the players of England’s “Golden Generation.”

During a trophy-laden playing career that saw him become United and England’s all-time greatest scorer, Rooney won five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

However, his inherent talent frequently had to speak for him. He was not regarded as the most natural speaker, making it difficult to envision him as a leader of men.

Even Rio Ferdinand, who played with Rooney for United and England, concedes that his swift ascension as a manager has astonished him.

“I saw a different Wayne Rooney to the one I grew up with and saw grow up at Man United,” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel after a visit to the Derby training ground.

“It was a real positive experience. It was the confidence and I didn’t expect it from such a young coach.

“It is such a different person behind closed doors. He spoke with such authority and a calmness, didn’t waste a word.

“A lot of things he was saying was about trust, ‘I trust you, I believe in all of you’, and you can see why they have that fight for him and that togetherness.”

Rooney is winning the fight to be regarded as a serious manager.

Whether his rise includes a return to Everton — who announced they had appointed Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager on Tuesday — remains to be seen.

But Ferdinand has no doubts his old mate has a bright future.

“‘I thought there’d be a lot of “ermmmm” — you see the interviews, no disrespect. But he was just calm.

“I was so impressed. The results he is getting off the back of it, I’m not surprised,” he said.