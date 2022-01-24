WATCH: Erin Holland is excited to be a part of PSL once again

Cricket presenter Erin Holland is excited to be a part of HBL PSL 7. Image: Twitter

Cricket presenter Erin Holland will be a part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) once again and is excited about it. The most awaited tournament is scheduled to start on January 27 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

“I am back. Yes, I am returning to Pakistan to host the PSL 7; I am so incredibly excited,” the presenter said in a video shared on the tournament’s Twitter handle.

“Thank you for the opportunity. I can’t wait to get there and see you all in Pakistan soon because PSL ka level hai,” she added.

Last week, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the commentators’ panel for the upcoming tournament.

Sikander Bakht and Zainab Abbas will host the pre-and post-match ceremonies.

Pakistan’s commentators include former Pakistan cricketers Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sana Mir, Urooj Mumtaz, and Waqar Younis, along with Tariq Saeed, the pioneer of Urdu commentary.

Former England player Nick Knight and Mike Haysman, a former first-class cricketer and now one of the most credible voices in international cricket, will make their PSL commentary debuts, according to a statement from the PCB.

Former England captain David Gower returns for his second consecutive participation, following his appearance in the Karachi leg of the 2021 season. Danny Morrison (Lahore matches only) and Pommie Mbangwa (Karachi matches only) return to the PSL commentator lineup, according to the announcement.

