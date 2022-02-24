Elgar banks on shaken S.Africa bouncing back in must-win second Test

South Africa captain Dean Elgar conceded on Thursday that his team’s confidence had taken a hit following their humiliation in the first Test against New Zealand, but he encouraged his team to improve in the second Test, which they must win.

When the second and final Test begins Friday at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval, Elgar’s men are in danger of being the first South African team to lose a series to New Zealand.

Last week, the Proteas were thrashed by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test on the same venue, which was completed in the early session of the third day.

Elgar said the performance was “frustrating and disappointing” but he was banking on his side turning around their fortunes.

“There are guys who are a little low in confidence, especially from a batting point of view,” he said.

“You’re always that one knock away from being in good form again.

“I’m kind of banking on that theory and what happened in the first Test will be a thing of the past.”

Both sides have delayed naming their side until just before Friday’s toss, which New Zealand crucially won in the first Test, asking South Africa to bat on a green wicket ideal for seam and swing.

New Zealand are unlikely to alter a winning combination but Elgar suggested South Africa could make changes.

“It’s a big possibility, no doubt. I think we’ve 12 or 13 guys who can make up our starting eleven,” he said, indicating places were still up for grabs as late as the final pre-Test training session on Thursday.

After winning the World Test Championship in 2021, the Black Caps were crowned the nation’s sports team of the year at an awards ceremony on Wednesday night, with regular captain Kane Williamson taking home the sportsman of the year title.

A draw in the second Test against South Africa would give New Zealand their first Test series win over the Proteas in 17 years, while a win and a 2-0 sweep would see them overtake Australia at the top of the world rankings.

While Williamson recovers from an elbow injury, Tom Latham, who is filling in as captain, said the primary objective for New Zealand this year is to defend the World Test Championship title they won last year by defeating India in the final in England.

“You need as many points as possible so I guess our focus is to come out, adapt to the conditions as best we can and go from there,” he said.

“Points at home are very vital. Nowadays in cricket it’s very hard to win away from home, so points in our own country are really important.”