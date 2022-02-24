Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 03:31 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Elgar banks on shaken S.Africa bouncing back in must-win second Test

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 03:31 pm
dean elgar

South Africa captain Dean Elgar conceded on Thursday that his team’s confidence had taken a hit following their humiliation in the first Test against New Zealand, but he encouraged his team to improve in the second Test, which they must win.

When the second and final Test begins Friday at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval, Elgar’s men are in danger of being the first South African team to lose a series to New Zealand.

Last week, the Proteas were thrashed by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test on the same venue, which was completed in the early session of the third day.

Elgar said the performance was “frustrating and disappointing” but he was banking on his side turning around their fortunes.

“There are guys who are a little low in confidence, especially from a batting point of view,” he said.

“You’re always that one knock away from being in good form again.

“I’m kind of banking on that theory and what happened in the first Test will be a thing of the past.”

Both sides have delayed naming their side until just before Friday’s toss, which New Zealand crucially won in the first Test, asking South Africa to bat on a green wicket ideal for seam and swing.

New Zealand are unlikely to alter a winning combination but Elgar suggested South Africa could make changes.

“It’s a big possibility, no doubt. I think we’ve 12 or 13 guys who can make up our starting eleven,” he said, indicating places were still up for grabs as late as the final pre-Test training session on Thursday.

After winning the World Test Championship in 2021, the Black Caps were crowned the nation’s sports team of the year at an awards ceremony on Wednesday night, with regular captain Kane Williamson taking home the sportsman of the year title.

A draw in the second Test against South Africa would give New Zealand their first Test series win over the Proteas in 17 years, while a win and a 2-0 sweep would see them overtake Australia at the top of the world rankings.

While Williamson recovers from an elbow injury, Tom Latham, who is filling in as captain, said the primary objective for New Zealand this year is to defend the World Test Championship title they won last year by defeating India in the final in England.

“You need as many points as possible so I guess our focus is to come out, adapt to the conditions as best we can and go from there,” he said.

“Points at home are very vital. Nowadays in cricket it’s very hard to win away from home, so points in our own country are really important.”

Read More

3 hours ago
PCB revises health protocols for HBL PSL 7 playoffs

The health and safety procedures for the ongoing seventh edition of the...
4 hours ago
Fakhar Zaman surpasses Babar Azam for most runs in a single edition of PSL

Lahore Qalandars' power hitter Fakhar Zaman set a new milestone in the...
15 hours ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi | IU vs PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans won by 28-run against Lahore Qalandars | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Multan Sultans won by 28 runs against Lahore Qalandars...
19 hours ago
PAK vs AUS: Rashid Latif in support of Babar Azam

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has spoken out in support of Babar...
19 hours ago
Australia's interim head coach Andrew McDonald ready for Pakistan tour

Andrew McDonald, Australia's interim head coach, is optimistic about his team's preparations...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

sri lanka
1 min ago
Sri Lanka health authorities urge people to get COVID-19 doses

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's health authorities have urged citizens to get their...
novak djokovic
9 mins ago
Khachanov supports Djokovic after setting up Dubai encounter

Karen Khachanov, the world number 26 who will face Novak Djokovic in...
Noor Mukadam
14 mins ago
Who was Noor Mukaddam? How and Why she was killed by Zahir Jaffer

Noor Mukadam, the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, was found killed at a...
Noor Mukadam case
21 mins ago
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death

Noor Mukadam case: Following months of hearings, a local court in the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600