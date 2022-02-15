Michael Neser’s Pakistan tour in doubt after injury

Australian fast bowler Michael Neser’s presence in the upcoming tour to Pakistan seems in doubt after he suffered from a side strain injury.

The Kangaroos led by Pat Cummins will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years to play three Tests, ODIs and an only T20I.

According to Australian media, the Queensland pacer was forced off the field during a one-day game won by New South Wales at the Gabba on Monday night. When he returned to the field after a long rain delay, he could only bowl twice.

Neser is one of 18 players chosen for the Pakistan tour, which kicks off on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Mark Steketee and Sean Abbott have been recommended by Australian selectors to replace Neser if he is ruled out.

Despite being a member of the national T20 squad now playing Sri Lanka, the selectors had already chosen to rest fellow Test fast Jhye Richardson for the Pakistan tour.

If Neser’s condition is comparable, his recovery period may be as long as a month.

After spending most of January with the national squad, Neser, who made his Test debut against England in Adelaide in December, has only bowled five times in games in 2022.

