Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 12:59 am
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi | MS VS PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

MS VS PZ: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 13th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

MS vs PZ

The Peshawar Zalmi team will be led by Wahab Riaz, while the Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan.

This is Multan Sultans fifth PSL 2022 match after winning all four of their previous encounters.

Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United by 20 runs in their previous match. After losing the toss, Multan Sultans made 217 runs and lost five wickets while batting first.

Tim David, Rilee Rossouw, and Shan Masood all batted well and scored 71, 67, and 43 runs respectively.

Islamabad United were unable to chase down the mark and were dismissed for a total of 197 runs.

Shadab Khan amassed a total of 91 runs. Khushdil Shah has four wickets to his name. Multan Sultans are in first place with eight points after winning four matches.

This is Peshawar Zalmi’s fourth PSL 2022 match. Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs in the previous encounter.

After losing the toss, Lahore Qalandar scored 199 runs while batting first. While batting well, Fakhar Zaman scored 66 runs while Abdullah Shafique scored 41 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi scored 170 runs while chasing a 200-run goal, losing nine wickets. Kamran Akmal scored 41 runs and Haider Ali scored 49.

Zaman Khan wins the player of the match award after taking three wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi is ranked fifth in the table with two points after winning one match and losing the other two.

Match Details

13th Match: Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 4th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Tim David, David Willey, Imran Tahir

Peshawar Zalmi

Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Probable Playing XIs for MS VS PZ

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Rumman Raees, Imran Khan

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Kohler-Cademore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Arish Ali Khan, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad

PSL 2022 Match 13: Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Predictions

Multan Sultans are expected to win the toss and match.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

