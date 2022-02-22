Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 07:49 pm
Shahid Afridi praised Wasim Akram for being named PCB’s Hall of fame

Shahid Afridi, Wasim Akram and Viv Richards

Wasim Akram and Viv Richards. © PCB Instagram

Shahid Afridi, a former Pakistan all-rounder, recently praised Wasim Akram for being inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Hall of Fame.

Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to thank PCB for honouring legends with this award.

“This is an incredible recognition & award for an incredible legend Wasim Akram was one of my heroes and it was an honour playing with him. I owe so much of my success as a cricketer to Wasim Bhai. Good job PCB in recognizing the services of an all-time great,” twitter read.

On February 20, at the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, Wasim Akram received the Hall of Fame award. Sir Vivian Richards, a former West Indian great, presented him with the prize.

Wasim Akram is regarded as one of the best bowlers in the world, not just in Pakistan.

In 104 Tests, he got 414 wickets at an average of 23.62, while in 356 one-day internationals, he grabbed 502 wickets at an average of 23.52.

