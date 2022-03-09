Eng vs WI: Jonny Bairstow spectacular performance falter West Indies

NORTH SOUND: On the second day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, West Indies slumped after an 83-run opening stand to be 127 for four at tea in reply to England's first innings total of 311.

Jonny Bairstow, of England, celebrates his century during the first day of the 1st Test between England and West Indies at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on March 8, 2022. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

After Jonny Bairstow was last out for 140 as the visitors extended their first innings by 43 runs earlier in the day, home skipper Kraigg Brathwaite smashed 55 off 70 balls with seven fours and one six in an uncommonly aggressive effort.

In his first Test in nearly a year, John Campbell was prepared to play the supporting role, but he perished for 35 in the middle of the day, gloving an attempted pull off Craig Overton for wicketkeeper Ben Foakes to complete the leg-side catch.

England sought for more success, energised by their breakthrough, with Mark Wood’s sheer pace proving unnerving.

Overton took a leaping catch at backward point as Brathwaite pursued a wide delivery from the fast bowler, then a leaden-footed prod by Shamarh Brooks at Ben Stokes resulted in a simple capture for England captain Joe Root at first slip.

Foakes couldn’t hold on to a good chance as the vice-captain drove carelessly at Wood, and Jermaine Blackwood was lucky to escape without scoring.

A claim for a catch at gully off Chris Woakes was upheld on review a few minutes later, with television replays revealing an inside edge onto the thigh pad before the ball rested in Overton’s safe hands.

An early tea break was called due to a light shower, and Jason Holder joined Nkrumah Bonner for what might be an exciting final session of play for the day.

Earlier, Jayden Seales struck twice in three deliveries for the home side, finishing with the best innings statistics of four for 81, while Alzarri Joseph finally had some luck with the last two wickets of England’s first innings.

Jonny Bairstow’s steady innings came to an end half an hour before lunch with a well-timed catch by Jason Holder running back from slip to short third base as the right-hander sliced an attempted heave to the on-side.

He departed the field to a standing ovation from the large group of English supporters as well as his delighted colleagues, just as he did at the end of the first day when he went unbeaten on 109.

21 fours off 259 deliveries highlighted his six-and-a-half-hour stint in the crease.

Resuming at the overnight position of 268 for six, Jonny Bairstow and Woakes stretched their seventh-wicket partnership by another 17 runs to 71 when Seales hit, the 20-year-old produced a lifting delivery which Woakes gloved to wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva and left for 28.

Two balls later, Overton joined him in the pavilion, as the tail-ender pushed off the hip to Bonner at short-leg before scoring.

Jonny Bairstow then put on 20 with Wood before Veerasammy Permaul at cover comfortably caught an attempted pull by the lower-order player off Joseph.

Joseph, who had been frustrated by his lack of wickets on the first day, had even more reason to rejoice when Bairstow’s relentless attempt came to an end, Holder’s excellent catch standing in stark contrast to much of the West Indies’ catching during the innings.

