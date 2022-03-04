Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 03:06 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Enjoying my stay in Pakistan, says Nick Hockley

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 03:06 pm
pakistan

Image Courtesy: Cricket Australia

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Nick Hockley, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cricket Australia (CA), said he is enjoying his time in Pakistan as the three-match Test series against Pakistan began on Friday.

According to the CA official, Pakistan is a welcoming country, and the current visit will help repair the relationship between the two cricket boards.

“Today is such a historic day, we’ve been looking forward to it and I could not be more thrilled to be here in Pakistan. The welcome that we’ve received has been just really overwhelming and the excitement among our playing group has just been palpable,” he said.

Nick Hockley praised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its “wonderful team effort,” and expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming tour.

“On behalf of Cricket Australia, I just want to say an enormous thank you to the PCB, to everyone in Pakistan and the ACA. I think it’s been a wonderful team effort and we just can’t wait for that first ball to be bowled,” he added.

Nick told the media that the West Indies’ tour to Pakistan provided CA a lot of confidence in their ability to pull off this tour.

“I think the key moment that gave us great confidence was the pre-tour of West Indies series and the feedback from the security official was also very positive. The PCB security officials helped us assess things better which brought more comfort to us,” he said.

“We haven’t been here in 24 years, so it was more fear of the unknown. But having the team come here and observe the incredible operations here on the ground gave us great confidence,” he concluded.

Read More

1 hour ago
Fawad Chaudhry invites Indian cricket team to play in Pakistan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has invited the Indian cricket...
3 hours ago
Australian tour, historic day for Pakistan cricket: PCB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisal Hasnain on...
3 hours ago
Nasum, Liton help Bangladesh end T20 losing streak

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and batsman Liton Das helped the team...
3 hours ago
Australian wicketkeeper-batter Rod Marsh dies at 74

Australian cricket great Rod Marsh was remembered as "a colossal figure" in...
3 hours ago
'Star number one' Kohli raises fan fever in 100th Test

On Friday, adoring fans wearing Virat Kohli shirts and face paint rushed...
5 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Pakistan wins the toss, decides to bat first

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first in the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

imran khan
7 mins ago
PM Imran Khan to watch first Test between Pakistan and Australia

The historic tour of Australia to Pakistan started with its first Test...
13 mins ago
President Arif Alvi warm welcomes Uzbek President at Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD: Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived at Aiwan-e-Sadr for a meeting with...
babar azam
29 mins ago
WATCH: I am Nyle Syed Babar Azam, a boy inspird by Babar Azam

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam is now an inspiration for many fans...
39 mins ago
‘Good luck to both teams’: PM Imran welcomes Australian cricket team to Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the Australian cricket team to Pakistan, visiting...
Adsence Ad 300X600