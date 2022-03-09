Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

09th Mar, 2022. 03:36 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Medvedev marks rise to No. 1 with Acapulco win

AFP News Agency

09th Mar, 2022. 03:36 pm
daniil medvedev
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ACAPULCO: Daniil Medvedev celebrated his rise to the world number one ranking with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarter-finals of the ATP Mexico Open on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Russian rode a rollercoaster of emotions after learning he’d take over the top spot thanks to Serbian star Novak Djokovic’s quarter-final defeat in Dubai hours earlier.

But he got the job done against Japan’s Nishioka to stay on course for a possible semi-final clash with Rafael Nadal in a rematch of the Australian Open final, which was won by the Spaniard for his record-setting 21st Grand Slam title.

Nadal — who rallied from two sets down to beat Medvedev in five sets in the Australian Open final — was scheduled to take on Tommy Paul in a later quarter-final on Thursday.

“It’s not easy actually to play a match when you get this (news) during the day,” Medvedev said of maintaining his focus after learning he will supplant Djokovic atop the rankings on Monday.

Djokovic’s 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) upset at the hands of Czech world number 123 Jiri Vesely ensured the Serb’s reign will end.

“To be honest, I saw that he was losing, but I didn’t know that if he loses I’m going to become number one,” Medvedev said. “I thought that I had to do something big here. So then when I was receiving all the messages, well, I understood, OK, it’s gonna happen.

“The first goal for me was to still win today, because I’m here to try to win every match I play.

“But it’s definitely some great news.”

Medvedev will become the first man since 2004 outside the game’s “Big Four” of Djokovic, Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray, to occupy the number one spot.

He becomes the third Russian man after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin to ascend to number one.

Despite the distractions of the day, Medvedev needed just 70 minutes to dispatch Nishioka.

The Japanese qualifier went up an early break in the second set, but Medvedev patiently worked his way back for the win.

“He’s a tough opponent,” Medvedev said. “He knows how to return, how to run, how to make some crazy shots when you don’t expect it. I’m happy I was able to keep my composure to the end.”

Read More

3 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: 'I want to make my own name', says Imam-ul-Haq

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has shed some of the burden of being...
3 hours ago
Women's CWC: West Indies thrash England in World Cup

West Indies thrashed the defending champions England by seven runs in today's...
3 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Mohammad Wasim Jr. to join KPK squad for Pakistan Cup

Pakistani emerging star Mohammad Wasim Jr. has been released from the Test...
5 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Shoaib Akhtar lauds Imam, Abdullah for their impressive opening partnerships

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lauded Abdullah Shafique for his maiden...
15 hours ago
Manuel Neuer back to rally Bayern Munich defence in Salzburg match

MUNICH: Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made his first appearance in almost...
15 hours ago
Barcelona and resurgent Aubameyang are vying for Europa League title

PARIS: On Thursday, Barcelona and a resurgent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
1 min ago
Despite Meghan Markle’s animal rights activism, Prince Harry may face Meghan Markle’s wrath as he attends a rodeo in Texas

PRINCE Attending a Texas rodeo may earn Harry the wrath of his...
Shahbaz Gill
2 mins ago
Shahbaz Gill calls no-confidence motion ‘international conspiracy’

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on...
novak djokovic
8 mins ago
Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status unclear

INDIAN WELLS: Novak Djokovic was entered into the draw for this week's ATP/WTA Indian...
Gal Gadot reacts to post of Alia Bhatt
11 mins ago
Gal Gadot hails co-star Alia Bhatt as they pair up for Netflix’s Heart Of Stone

After shining at the box office with an outstanding performance in Sanjay...
Adsence Ad 300X600