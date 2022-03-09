Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 12:07 am
Pak vs Aus: Fawad Chaudhry criticises PCB for preparing dead pitch

Pak vs Aus: Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's Minister of Information and Broadcasting, has expressed his displeasure with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for preparing a dead pitch for the historic first Test between Pakistan and Australia at Rawalpindi's Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Image: File

Pak vs Aus: Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting, has expressed his displeasure with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for preparing a dead pitch for the historic first Test between Pakistan and Australia at Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The 46-year-old is a big cricket fan, and he and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail both watched the first day of the Test series opener.

Over 1000 runs were scored in the Rawalpindi Test, with just 14 wickets falling in five days.

Pakistan batted first and scored 476 runs in two days for the loss of four wickets, with centuries from Imam-ul-Haq (157) and Azhar Ali (185).

In response, Australia batted for the next two days, scoring 459 runs. Half-centuries were scored by Usman Khwaja (97), David Warner (68), Marnus Labuschagne (90), and Steve Smith (78).

The only bowler to have some success in the five-day fight was Nauman Ali, who took six wickets in the opening innings.

On the last day, Pakistan batted again and amassed 252* runs for the first wicket, with Imam-ul-Haq scoring back-to-back hundreds and Abdullah Shafique scoring his maiden career century.

Despite having a potent speed attack, Fawad criticised PCB’s strategy of constructing a dead pitch. In future matches, he hopes to see better wickets that bring outcomes.

“Extremely disappointed on PCB for choosing a dead wicket for the historic Test match, with such a furious pace attack why would we need such dead pitches?” Fawad questioned.

“Test match after 24 years and look at the pitch, hope they will give positive cricket chance in next matches,” he added.

Both sides will now travel to Karachi for the second match of the series, which will begin on March 12.

