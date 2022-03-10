What is Roman Abramovich’s net worth, and have his assets in the United Kingdom been frozen?

ROMAN ABRAMOVICH is a successful Russian oligarch with ties to Vladimir Putin.

However, he is on the verge of selling Chelsea, one of his most valuable assets.

The Forbes-listed billionaire has owned the West London club since 2003, and he has turned it into a success storey by winning EVERY trophy available.

However, his close relationship with Russian President Putin has drawn intense scrutiny, and the invasion of Ukraine has shattered trust between the UK government and several oligarchs.

Who is he, and how much is he worth?

Who is Roman Abramovich?

Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch, successful businessman, and billionaire, has also served as a politician.

From 2000 to 2008, he served as Governor of Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, Russia’s most easterly province.

He was also the primary owner of the private investment firm Millhouse LLC and is currently the manager of Chelsea Football Club.

Abramovich, who was born on October 24, 1966, lost both of his parents when he was young, so he was raised by relatives and spent the majority of his childhood in the Komi Republica, which is located in northern Russia.

The 55-year-old has been married and divorced three times, having five children with his second wife, former Russian Aeroflot stewardess Irina Malandina, and three with his third wife, Zhukova, who divorced him in 2008.

In 1988, Abramovich profited from the Soviet Union’s demise by acquiring Russian state-owned assets at bargain prices and reselling them for a profit.

Abramovich and fellow oligarch Boris Berezovsky completed the £76 million purchase of state oil giant Sibneft in 1997.

Abramovich paid £1 billion for Berezosky’s and another businessman, Badri Patarkatsishvili’s stakes in Sibneft in 2001.

This purchase was the subject of a UK court case in 2011, in which Berezovsky’s claim that he was intimidated into selling the shares at a loss was rejected.

Abramovich sold 75.7 percent of Sibneft to Gazprom for a staggering £10 billion in 2005.

What is Roman Abramovich’s net worth?

Roman Abramovich’s net worth is estimated to be around £10.3 billion, placing him at #142 on the Forbes list.

He currently owns Chelsea and has stakes in steel giants Evraz and Norilsk Nickel.

Why is he selling Chelsea and have his UK assets been frozen?

On March 10, 2022, the UK government announced that Abramovich has been BANNED from selling Chelsea after his business assets in the country were frozen.

This means that no business can be conducted at the West London club, including the sale of tickets, transfers, or shirts.

Prospective buyer Hansjorg Wyss believes the Russian tycoon is leaving Chelsea because he is under threat of being sanctioned by the UK government.

“Abramovich is one of Vladimir Putin’s closest advisers and friends,” the Swiss billionaire said.

“Like all other oligarchs, he is in a state of panic.”

“Abramovich is attempting to sell all of his English villas.” He also wants to get rid of Chelsea as soon as possible.

“On Tuesday, I and three other people received an offer from Abramovich to buy Chelsea.”

If sanctions are imposed, Abramovich’s assets in the UK could be frozen, and he could lose control of the West London firm.

On March 2, Abramovich issued a statement in which he stated, “I would like to address the speculation in the media over the past few days regarding my ownership of Chelsea FC.”

“As I previously stated, I have always made decisions with the best interests of the Club in mind.”

“In the current situation, I have decided to sell the Club because I believe it is in the best interests of the Club, the fans, the employees, and the Club’s sponsors and partners.”

“The sale of the Club will not be rushed, but will take its time.” I will not be requesting the repayment of any loans.

“This has never been about business or money for me; it has always been about pure passion for the game and the Club.”

“In addition, I have directed my team to establish a charitable foundation to which all net proceeds from the sale will be donated.”

“The foundation will benefit all victims of Ukraine’s civil war.

“This includes providing critical funds for victims’ urgent and immediate needs, as well as supporting long-term recovery efforts.

“Please understand that this has been a very difficult decision for me to make, and it pains me to part ways with the Club in this way.

“However, I believe this is in the Club’s best interests.

“I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person.

“It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements.

“Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart.”