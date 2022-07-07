Asia Cup 2022: Pak-Ind epic clash scheduled for August 28

Asia Cup will begin on August 27 in Sri Lanka.

The matches will be limited to Colombo.

Asia’s greatest rivals will lock horns on August 28.

Asia’s top teams will once again compete with each other in the 2022 Asia Cup. The tournament will only be staged in Colombo, Sri Lanka from August 27 to September 11, with the qualifying round starting on August 21.

After the success of the ongoing Australia tour of Sri Lanka despite economic-political turmoil, the continent’s cricket governing body, Asia Cricket Council (ACC) has given the green signal to the country to host the event.

Two of the sub-continent’s greatest rivals, Pakistan and India, will clash in the Asia Cup on August 28.

Both sides came face-to-face in the ICC T20 World last year, where the Shaheens thrashed the Men in Blue without losing a single wicket.

Green Shirts, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have directly qualified for the main stage; while Oman, UAE, Hong Kong, and Nepal will compete in the qualifying round to decide which team will fill the final spot.

The official schedule will be announced at a later date.

Following the rotation-based sequence, this year, Asia Cup will be played in T20 format.

